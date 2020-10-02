Zaporizhstal’s pig iron output rises in Sept, crude steel output down

Friday, 02 October 2020 15:12:10 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In September this year, Ukraine-based Zaporizhstal, an integrated steel mill belonging to Metinvest group maintained its focus on commercial pig iron production, consequently cutting its crude steel output. Accordingly, in September the company’s pig iron output totaled 386,800 mt, up by 3.2 percent year on year, while its crude steel output declined by 4.2 percent year on year to 326,600 mt. Meanwhile, the company’s finished steel output in September rose by 0.9 percent year on year to 277,100 mt.



In the January-September period of the current year, Zaporizhstal produced 3.286 million mt of pig iron, up 2.1 percent year on year, while its crude and finished steel outputs declined by 8.2 percent year on year and 6.8 percent year on year to 2.782 million mt and 2.364 million mt, respectively.