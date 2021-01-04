Zaporizhstal posts production results for 2020

Monday, 04 January 2021 17:23:26 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Ukraine-based Zaporizhstal, an integrated steel mill belonging to Metinvest group, has announced its production results for December and for the full year of 2020.

Accordingly, in December last year, Zaporizhstal saw its pig iron output increase to 397,500 mt, up 0.9 percent year on year. Meanwhile, the company’s crude steel production rose by 4.6 percent year on year to 345,600 mt, while its finished steel output in the given month increased by 5.2 percent year on year to 287,600 mt.

However, the company’s total annual production results for last year were still lower compared to the previous year, with the exception of the pig iron output figures. Accordingly, last year Zaporizhstal produced 4.47 million mt of pig iron, up 2.5 percent year on year, while its crude steel and finished steel outputs declined by 5.5 percent and 4.3 percent, both year on year, to 3.783 million mt and 3.203 million mt, respectively.