﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Zaporizhstal posts production results for 2020

Monday, 04 January 2021 17:23:26 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Ukraine-based Zaporizhstal, an integrated steel mill belonging to Metinvest group, has announced its production results for December and for the full year of 2020.

Accordingly, in December last year, Zaporizhstal saw its pig iron output increase to 397,500 mt, up 0.9 percent year on year. Meanwhile, the company’s crude steel production rose by 4.6 percent year on year to 345,600 mt, while its finished steel output in the given month increased by 5.2 percent year on year to 287,600 mt.

However, the company’s total annual production results for last year were still lower compared to the previous year, with the exception of the pig iron output figures. Accordingly, last year Zaporizhstal produced 4.47 million mt of pig iron, up 2.5 percent year on year, while its crude steel and finished steel outputs declined by 5.5 percent and 4.3 percent, both year on year, to 3.783 million mt and 3.203 million mt, respectively.


Tags: raw mat  CIS  steelmaking  Zaporizhstal  crude steel  production  Ukraine  pig iron  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

30  Dec

Ukraine’s ferroalloy output down 29.5 percent in Jan-Nov
29  Dec

Russia’s Severstal starts hot testing of new BF
15  Dec

Ukraine’s crude steel output down three percent in Jan-Nov
14  Dec

Ukraine’s ferroalloy exports down 25.4 percent in Jan-Nov
09  Dec

Ukraine-based Azovstal sees increase in output figures in Jan-Nov