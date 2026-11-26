German plantmaker SMS Group has announced that it has received an order from Chinese steelmaker Anhui Xuanli Steel Group for the supply of a single-strand thick slab continuous caster at its facility in the Yi'an Economic Development Zone in Tongling, Anhui Province. With an annual production capacity of approximately 1.5 million mt, the new caster is scheduled to be commissioned by the end of 2027.

Investment to expand high-end heavy plate portfolio

The new continuous caster will be capable of producing slabs with thicknesses of up to 460 mm and widths ranging from 1,600 mm to 2,800 mm, enabling Xuanli Steel to expand its high-quality heavy plate portfolio for demanding applications in offshore wind energy, pressure vessels, power generation and infrastructure.

The investment will also enable the cost-effective production of high-grade heavy plate steels, allowing the Chinese steelmaker to enter additional market segments traditionally dominated by ingot casting, while strengthening its competitiveness.

Advanced casting technology to ensure high product quality

Based on SMS Group's vertical liquid bending (VLB) technology, the new caster will feature a vertical length of approximately 2.1 meters, a metallurgical length of 44.1 meters and a maximum casting speed of 1.65 meters per minute. The technology will enable the production of ultra-thick slabs with high internal quality through precise control of the solidification process.