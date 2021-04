Tuesday, 20 April 2021 12:11:59 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Jiangxi Province-based Chinese steelmaker Xinyu Iron and Steel Co., Ltd has issued its financial report for 2020, announcing that it registered an operating revenue of RMB 72.412 billion ($11.1 billion) for the year, up 25.06 percent year on year, and a net profit of RMB 2.7 billion ($0.41 billion), down 20.91 percent year on year.

Xinyu Iron and Steel Group has an annual crude steel capacity of more than 10 million mt.

$1 = RMB 6.5103