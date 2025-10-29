Nanjing Steel posts 24.1 percent increase in net profit for Jan-Sept 2025

Jiangsu Province-based Chinese steelmaker Nanjing Iron and Steel Co., Ltd (Nanjing Steel) has issued its financial report for the first nine months this year, stating that it registered an operating revenue of RMB 43.283 billion ($6.1 billion) in the given period, down 12.2 percent year on year, while posting a net profit of RMB 2.176 billion ($0.3 billion), up 24.1 percent year on year, which is close to the full-year profit level of 2024.

In particular, in the July-September period this year, Nanjing Steel registered an operating revenue of RMB 14.34 billion ($2.0 billion), down 8.2 percent year on year, while recording a net profit of RMB 713 million, up 37.1 percent year on year.