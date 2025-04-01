 |  Login 
Nanjing Steel’s net profit up 10.24 percent in 2024

Tuesday, 01 April 2025 10:01:05 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

Jiangsu Province-based Chinese steelmaker Nanjing Iron and Steel Co., Ltd (Nanjing Steel) has issued its financial report for the year of 2024, stating that it registered an operating revenue of RMB 2.26 billion ($0.32 billion) in the given year, up 6.37 percent year on year, while posting a net profit of RMB 507 million ($70.7 million), up 10.24 percent year on year. 

In 2024, the company continued to focus on the development of high-end products. The company also deepened the structural adjustment of special long products, continuously providing key materials for major national assets and creating a world-class product matrix.


