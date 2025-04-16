 |  Login 
Anyang Steel posts net profit of RMB 18.1 million for Q1

Wednesday, 16 April 2025 09:30:58 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

Henan Province-based Chinese steelmaker Anyang Iron and Steel Co., Ltd. (Anyang Steel) has announced that it has recorded an estimated net profit of RMB 18.1 million ($2.5 million) for the January-March period this year, shifting from the net loss of RMB 484 million recorded in the same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Anyang Steel has announced a net loss of RMB 3.271 billion ($0.45 billion) for 2024, with its net loss expanding compared to the net loss of RMB 1.554 billion recorded in 2023. In the given year, Anyang registered an operating revenue of RMB 29.64 billion ($4.1 billion), down 29.68 percent year on year.


