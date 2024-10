Fujian Province-based Chinese steelmaker Sansteel Minguang Co.,Ltd. has issued its financial report for the first nine months this year.

The company registered an operating revenue of RMB 33.177 billion ($4.7 billion), down 3.47 percent year on year, and a net loss of RMB 1.329 billion ($0.19 billion), compared to a net loss of RMB 592 million ($82.5 million) in the same period last year.