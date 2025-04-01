 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > China’s...

China’s Masteel posts net loss of RMB 4.659 billion for 2024

Tuesday, 01 April 2025 10:06:19 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

Anhui-Province based Chinese steelmaker Ma’anshan Iron and Steel Company Limited (Masteel) has announced that it registered an operating revenue of RMB 81.817 billion ($11.4 billion), down 17.3 percent year on year, while it posted a net loss of RMB 4.659 billion ($0.65 billion) in the given year, compared to a net loss of RMB 1.327 billion in 2023.

Masteel stated that in 2024, its parent company Anhui Province-based Chinese steelmaker Magang (Group) Holding produced 18.08 million mt of pig iron, 19.83 million mt of crude steel and 18.36 million mt of finished steel, decreasing by 5.99 percent, 5.41 percent and 10.92 percent year on year, respectively.

As for 2025, Magang (Group) Holding plans to produce 18.72 million mt of pig iron, 20.97 million mt of crude steel and 20.1 million mt of finished steel.


Tags: China Far East Steelmaking Fin. Reports 

Similar articles

Chongqing Iron & Steel’s net loss expands to RMB 3.196 billion for 2024

01 Apr | Steel News

Chinese steel enterprises’ gross profit amounts to RMB 7.86 billion in Jan-Nov

27 Dec | Steel News

Baosteel’s net profit down 29.56 percent in Jan-Sept

30 Oct | Steel News

China Shenhua Energy’s net profit down 4.5 percent in Jan-Sept

29 Oct | Steel News

China Coal Energy’s net profit down 12.4 percent in Jan-Sept

29 Oct | Steel News

CISA: Coking coal purchase costs in China down 4.9 percent in Jan-Sept

29 Oct | Steel News

NBS: China’s steel sector remains in worse shape compared to other sectors, total losses hit $4.8 billion

28 Oct | Steel News

Chinese steel enterprises’ gross losses amount to RMB 16.97 billion in Jan-Aug

27 Sep | Steel News

Chinese steel enterprises’ gross losses total RMB 310 million in H1

29 Jul | Steel News

Xining Special Steel’s operating results improve significantly in H1

09 Jul | Steel News