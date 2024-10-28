NBS: China’s steel sector remains in worse shape compared to other sectors, total losses hit $4.8 billion

In the January-September period this year, the ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector in China recorded a gross loss of RMB 34.1 billion ($4.8 billion), down 256 percent year on year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on October 27.

The automotive sector recorded a gross profit of RMB 335.98 billion ($47.2 billion) in the first nine months this year, down 1.2 percent year on year.

At the same time, the ferrous metals mining and dressing sector, the metal manufacturing sector and the railway, shipping, aerospace and other transportation equipment manufacturing sector recorded gross profits of RMB 45.55 billion ($6.4 billion), RMB 114.2 billion ($16.0 billion) and RMB 74.12 billion ($10.4 billion) in the January-September period, up 27.7 percent, down 1.9 percent and up 28.2 percent year on year, respectively.

In the given period, the aggregate gross profit of large and medium-sized industrial enterprises in China amounted to RMB 5.22816 trillion ($0.73 trillion), down 3.5 percent year on year.