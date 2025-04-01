Chongqing Iron & Steel’s net loss expands to RMB 3.196 billion for 2024

Chongqing-based Chinese steelmaker Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Ltd. (Chongqing Iron & Steel Co.) has announced that it registered an operating revenue of RMB 27.244 billion ($3.8 billion) in 2024, down 30.71 percent year on year, while it posted a net loss of RMB 3.196 billion ($0.45 billion), compared to a net loss of RMB 1.494 billion in 2023.

As for 2025, Chongqing Iron & Steel Co. plans to produce 6.67 million mt of pig iron, 8.01 million mt of crude steel and 7.73 million mt of finished steel.