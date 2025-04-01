 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Chongqing...

Chongqing Iron & Steel’s net loss expands to RMB 3.196 billion for 2024

Tuesday, 01 April 2025 10:03:54 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

Chongqing-based Chinese steelmaker Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Ltd. (Chongqing Iron & Steel Co.) has announced that it registered an operating revenue of RMB 27.244 billion ($3.8 billion) in 2024, down 30.71 percent year on year, while it posted a net loss of RMB 3.196 billion ($0.45 billion), compared to a net loss of RMB 1.494 billion in 2023.

As for 2025, Chongqing Iron & Steel Co. plans to produce 6.67 million mt of pig iron, 8.01 million mt of crude steel and 7.73 million mt of finished steel.


Tags: China Far East Steelmaking Fin. Reports 

Similar articles

China’s Masteel posts net loss of RMB 4.659 billion for 2024

01 Apr | Steel News

Chinese steel enterprises’ gross profit amounts to RMB 7.86 billion in Jan-Nov

27 Dec | Steel News

Baosteel’s net profit down 29.56 percent in Jan-Sept

30 Oct | Steel News

China Shenhua Energy’s net profit down 4.5 percent in Jan-Sept

29 Oct | Steel News

China Coal Energy’s net profit down 12.4 percent in Jan-Sept

29 Oct | Steel News

CISA: Coking coal purchase costs in China down 4.9 percent in Jan-Sept

29 Oct | Steel News

NBS: China’s steel sector remains in worse shape compared to other sectors, total losses hit $4.8 billion

28 Oct | Steel News

Chinese steel enterprises’ gross losses amount to RMB 16.97 billion in Jan-Aug

27 Sep | Steel News

Chinese steel enterprises’ gross losses total RMB 310 million in H1

29 Jul | Steel News

Xining Special Steel’s operating results improve significantly in H1

09 Jul | Steel News