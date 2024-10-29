 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > CISA:...

CISA: Coking coal purchase costs in China down 4.9 percent in Jan-Sept

Tuesday, 29 October 2024 10:14:10 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-September period this year, the weighted-average purchase costs in China of coking coal, metallurgical coke, import iron ore fines and ferrous scrap decreased by 4.9 percent, 9.69 percent, 1.16 percent and 7.54 percent year on year, though the weighted-average purchase costs of domestic production iron ore fines rose by 3.0 percent year on year, respectively, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

In September alone, the weighted-average purchase costs of coking coal decreased by 7.14 percent, month on month, while the weighted average purchase costs of metallurgical coke, Chinese domestic production iron ore fines (dry basis), import iron ore fines and ferrous scrap decreased by 8.61 percent, 7.53 percent, 6.93 percent and 5.53 percent month on month, respectively.


Tags: Coking Coal Raw Mat China Far East Steelmaking Fin. Reports 

Similar articles

China Shenhua Energy’s net profit down 4.5 percent in Jan-Sept

29 Oct | Steel News

China Coal Energy’s net profit down 12.4 percent in Jan-Sept

29 Oct | Steel News

Local Chinese coke prices start to move down, more declines expected

25 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-Australia coking coal price retreats amid setbacks in China

18 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

No further rises expected in local coke prices in China after six hikes, amid weaker demand

18 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Kazakhstan’s Qarmet reports higher steel production for January-September

14 Oct | Steel News

Local Chinese coking coal prices - week 41, 2024

11 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local coke prices in China up by over $20/mt after latest three hikes

11 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Turkey’s coking coal imports increase by 24.1 percent in January-August

10 Oct | Steel News

India’s coking coal port traffic declines 1% in April-September

09 Oct | Steel News