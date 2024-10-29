CISA: Coking coal purchase costs in China down 4.9 percent in Jan-Sept

In the January-September period this year, the weighted-average purchase costs in China of coking coal, metallurgical coke, import iron ore fines and ferrous scrap decreased by 4.9 percent, 9.69 percent, 1.16 percent and 7.54 percent year on year, though the weighted-average purchase costs of domestic production iron ore fines rose by 3.0 percent year on year, respectively, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

In September alone, the weighted-average purchase costs of coking coal decreased by 7.14 percent, month on month, while the weighted average purchase costs of metallurgical coke, Chinese domestic production iron ore fines (dry basis), import iron ore fines and ferrous scrap decreased by 8.61 percent, 7.53 percent, 6.93 percent and 5.53 percent month on month, respectively.