Chinese steel enterprises’ gross losses amount to RMB 16.97 billion in Jan-Aug

In the January-August period this year, the ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector in China recorded a gross loss of RMB 16.97 billion ($2.4 billion), down 215.9 percent year on year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on September 27.

The automotive sector recorded a gross profit of RMB 303.59 billion ($43.3 billion) in the first eight months this year, up 3.0 percent year on year.

At the same time, the ferrous metals mining and dressing sector, the metal manufacturing sector and the railway, shipping, aerospace and other transportation equipment manufacturing sector recorded gross profits of RMB 42.05 billion ($6.0 billion), RMB 104.79 billion ($14.9 billion) and RMB 64.63 billion ($9.2 billion) in the January-August period, up 31.0 percent, 5.5 percent and 34.5 percent year on year, respectively.

In the given period, the aggregate gross profit of large and medium-sized industrial enterprises in China amounted to RMB 4.65273 trillion ($0.66 trillion), up 0.5 percent year on year.

$1 = RMB 7.0101