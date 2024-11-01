HBIS Company sees net profit of RMB 569 million in Jan-Sept

Hebei Province-based Chinese steelmaker HBIS Company Ltd has issued its financial report for the first nine months this year, stating that its operating revenue amounted to RMB 89.346 billion ($12.5 billion) in the given period, down 6.59 percent year on year, while its net profit totaled RMB 569 million ($80 million), down 29.34 percent year on year.

HBIS Company stated that total domestic steel demand declined slightly in the given period, exerting a negative impact on the company’s operating performance.