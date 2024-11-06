Nanjing Steel’s net profit up 5.31 percent in January-September

Jiangsu Province-based Chinese steelmaker Nanjing Iron and Steel Co., Ltd (Nanjing Steel) has issued its financial report for the first nine months this year, stating that it registered an operating revenue of RMB 49.29 billion ($6.9 billion) in the given period, down 12.55 percent year on year, while posting a net profit of RMB 1.754 billion ($0.25 billion), up 5.31 percent year on year.

In the first nine months, Nanjing Steel received export orders for a total of 1.2 million mt, up more than 40 percent year on year.