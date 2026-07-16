Shanxi Coking expects 79.92-83.27 percent fall in net loss for H1 2026

Major Chinese coking plant Shanxi Province-based Shanxi Coking Co., Ltd. (Shanxi Coking) has announced that its net loss is expected to amount to RMB 12.9845-15.5845 million ($1.9-2.3 million) for the January-June period this year, with its loss decreasing by 79.92-83.27 percent compared to a net loss of RMB 77.6111 million recorded in the same period last year.

The company stated that safety inspections and shrinking imports pushed up coke prices, contributing to the reduction in its loss in the given period.