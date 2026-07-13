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Hunan Valin Steel expects lower net profit in H1 2026

Monday, 13 July 2026 12:22:31 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

Hunan Province-based Chinese steelmaker Valin Steel Co., Ltd. has announced that its net profit is expected to amount to RMB 200-300 million ($29.4-44.1 million) in the January-June period this year, down 82.84-88.56 percent year on year.

The company stated that the steel industry continued to undergo deep adjustment in the January-June period. The structural supply-demand imbalances remained pronounced, raw material prices stayed elevated with persistent volatility, while steel prices fluctuated within a range of narrowing volatility, squeezing the profit margins of the steel industry. Valin Steel’s net profit was also affected by the adjustments in the steel industry and indicated a year-on-year decline in the first six months this year. 


Tags: China Far East Fin. Reports 

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