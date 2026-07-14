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Fushun Special Steel expects lower net loss for H1 2026

Tuesday, 14 July 2026 10:39:05 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

Liaoning Province-based Chinese steelmaker Fushun Special Steel (Fushun Special Steel) has announced that its net loss is expected to amount to RMB 230-270 million ($3.4-4.0 million) in the first six months this year, compared to a net loss of RMB 278 million in the same period last year.

The company stated that the severe competitiveness in high-and-medium end special steel market contributed to its loss in the given period. Meanwhile, some of the company’s capacity has not been released yet, exerting a negative impact on the company’s performance in the January-June period this year.  


Tags: China Far East Fin. Reports 

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