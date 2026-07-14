Fushun Special Steel expects lower net loss for H1 2026

Liaoning Province-based Chinese steelmaker Fushun Special Steel (Fushun Special Steel) has announced that its net loss is expected to amount to RMB 230-270 million ($3.4-4.0 million) in the first six months this year, compared to a net loss of RMB 278 million in the same period last year.

The company stated that the severe competitiveness in high-and-medium end special steel market contributed to its loss in the given period. Meanwhile, some of the company’s capacity has not been released yet, exerting a negative impact on the company’s performance in the January-June period this year.