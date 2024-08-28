 |  Login 
Xinxing Ductile Iron Pipes posts a net profit of RMB 428 million in Jan-Jun, down 48.99 percent

Wednesday, 28 August 2024 11:34:19 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Hebei province-based Chinese steelmaker Xinxing Ductile Iron Pipes Co., Ltd.  (Xinxing Ductile Iron Pipes) has issued its financial report for the first six months this year, stating that it registered an operating revenue of RMB 18.731 billion ($2.6 billion) in the given period, down 23.61 percent year on year, while it posted a net profit of RMB 428 million ($60.2 million), down 48.99 percent year on year.


