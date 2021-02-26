﻿
English
World crude steel output up 4.8 percent in January

Friday, 26 February 2021 10:19:20 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Global crude steel production in January this year increased by 4.8 percent year on year to 162.9 million metric tons, according to the World Steel Association (worldsteel).

In January, crude steel output in Asia amounted to 119.0 million mt, rising by 6.3 percent, with 90.2 million mt produced by China, up 6.8 percent, 7.9 million mt produced by Japan, decreasing by 3.9 percent, 10.0 million mt produced by India, increasing by 7.6 percent, and 6.0 million mt produced by South Korea, rising by 4.9 percent - with all comparisons on year-on-year basis.

EU-27 countries produced 12.2 million mt of crude steel in January, down by 0.4 percent year on year. In the given period, Germany’s output was 3.3 million mt, rising by 6.0 percent year on year.

Turkey produced 3.4 million metric tons of crude steel in January, with a 12.7 percent increase from the previous year. The CIS registered a crude steel output of 9.2 million mt, increasing by 4.5 percent on year-on-year basis, with Russia producing 6.7 million mt, up by 6.5 percent year on year.

In North America in January, crude steel output totaled 9.6 million mt, falling by 7.0 percent, with the US producing 6.9 million mt, falling by 9.9 percent, both year on year. Crude steel output in South America in January amounted to 3.8 million mt, increasing by 11.4 percent from January last year, with Brazil’'s output totaling 3.0 million mt, rising by 10.8 percent year on year.

In the given month, Africa produced 1.2 million mt of crude steel, down by 7.9 percent year on year. In the Middle East in January, crude steel output totaled 3.6 million mt, rising by 1.5 percent, with Iran producing 2.6 million mt, increasing by 10.2 percent, both year on year.


Tags: crude steel  steelmaking  European Union  |  similar articles »


