World crude steel output up 23.3 percent in April

Friday, 21 May 2021 16:35:05 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Global crude steel production in April this year increased by 23.3 percent year on year to 169.5 million metric tons, according to the World Steel Association (worldsteel).

In the January-April period this year, global crude steel production totaled 662.8 million mt, up by 13.7 percent year on year.

In April, crude steel output in Asia amounted to 125.0 million mt, rising by 19.2 percent, with 97.9 million mt produced by China, up 13.4 percent, 7.8 million mt produced by Japan, increasing by 18.9 percent, 8.3 million mt produced by India, increasing by 152.1 percent, and 5.9 million mt produced by South Korea, rising by 15.4 percent - with all comparisons on year-on-year basis.

EU-27 countries produced 12.9 million mt of crude steel in April, up by 42.8 percent year on year. In the given period, Germany’s output was 3.4 million mt, rising by 31.5 percent year on year.

Turkey produced 3.3 million metric tons of crude steel in April, with a 46.6 percent increase from the same month in the previous year. The CIS registered a crude steel output of 9.0 million mt, increasing by 20.7 percent on year-on-year basis, with Russia producing 6.5 million mt, up by 15.1 percent year on year.

In North America in April, crude steel output totaled 9.7 million mt, rising by 38.2 percent, with the US producing 6.9 million mt, rising by 43.0 percent, both year on year. Crude steel output in South America in April amounted to 3.8 million mt, increasing by 70.9 percent from April last year, with Brazil’s output totaling 3.1 million mt, rising by 59.3 percent year on year.

In the given month, Africa produced 1.3 million mt of crude steel, up by 93.9 percent year on year. In the Middle East in April, crude steel output totaled 3.5 million mt, rising by 15.3 percent, with Iran producing 2.5 million mt, increasing by 6.4 percent, both year on year.