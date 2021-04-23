World crude steel output up 15.2 percent in March

Friday, 23 April 2021 10:14:58 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Global crude steel production in March this year increased by 15.2 percent year on year to 169.2 million metric tons, according to the World Steel Association (worldsteel).

In January-March period this year, global crude steel production totaled 486.9 million mt, up by 10.0 percent year on year.

In March, crude steel output in Asia amounted to 123.8 million mt, rising by 17.6 percent, with 94.0 million mt produced by China, up 19.1 percent, 8.3 million mt produced by Japan, increasing by 4.6 percent, 10.0 million mt produced by India, increasing by 23.9 percent, and 6.1 million mt produced by South Korea, rising by 4.7 percent - with all comparisons on year-on-year basis.

EU-27 countries produced 13.6 million mt of crude steel in March, up by 17.5 percent year on year. In the given period, Germany’s output was 3.16 million mt, rising by 10.4 percent year on year.

Turkey produced 3.4 million metric tons of crude steel in March, with a 9.2 percent increase from the previous year. The CIS registered a crude steel output of 9.1 million mt, increasing by 7.0 percent on year-on-year basis, with Russia producing 6.6 million mt, up by 9.4 percent year on year.

In North America in March, crude steel output totaled 9.7 million mt, rising by 0.1 percent, with the US producing 7.1 million mt, rising by 1.0 percent, both year on year. Crude steel output in South America in March amounted to 3.6 million mt, increasing by 8.1 percent from March last year, with Brazil’s output totaling 2.8 million mt, rising by 4.1 percent year on year.

In the given month, Africa produced 1.5 million mt of crude steel, up by 25.9 percent year on year. In the Middle East in March, crude steel output totaled 3.6 million mt, rising by 6.6 percent, with Iran producing 2.6 million mt, increasing by 10.7 percent, both year on year.