World crude steel output up 0.6 percent in October

Wednesday, 22 November 2023 15:49:39 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Global crude steel production in October this year increased by 0.6 percent year on year and was down by 0.3 percent month on month to 150 million mt, according to the World Steel Association (worldsteel).

In the January-October period this year, global crude steel production increased by 0.2 percent year on year to 1.57 billion mt.

In October, crude steel output in Asia amounted to 108.8 million mt, up 0.8 percent, with China’s output at 79.1 million mt, down 1.8 percent, with 7.5 million mt produced by Japan, increasing by 2.6 percent, 12.1 million mt produced by India, rising by 15.1 percent, and 5.5 million mt produced by South Korea, moving up by 6.5 percent - with all comparisons on year-on-year basis.

EU-27 countries produced 10.6 million mt of crude steel in October, down by 7.1 percent year on year. In the given period, Germany’s output amounted to 2.9 million mt, down 8.8 percent year on year.

Turkey produced 3 million mt of crude steel in October with a 4.2 percent increase compared to the same month in the previous year. The CIS registered a crude steel output of 7.4 million mt, advancing by 12.9 percent on year-on-year basis, with Russia’s estimated output at 6.3 million mt, up 9.5 percent year on year.

In North America, in October, crude steel output totaled 9.3 million mt, remaining stable, with the US producing 6.8 million mt, growing by 3.4 percent, both year on year. Crude steel output in South America in October amounted to 3.4 million mt, decreasing by 8.7 percent compared to the same month in the previous year, with Brazil’s output totaling 2.6 million mt, falling by 10.2 percent year on year.

In the given month, Africa produced 1.9 million mt of crude steel, increasing by 3.5 percent year on year. In the Middle East, crude steel output totaled 5.0 million mt, moving up by 5.0 percent.