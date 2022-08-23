World crude steel output down 6.5 percent in July

Tuesday, 23 August 2022 12:02:44 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Global crude steel production in July this year decreased by 6.5 percent year on year to 149.3 million mt, according to the World Steel Association (worldsteel).

In July, crude steel output in Asia amounted to 110.1 million mt, down by 5.2 percent, with China’s estimated output at 81.4 million mt, down 6.4 percent, 7.3 million mt produced by Japan, decreasing by 8.5 percent, 10.1 million mt produced by India, increasing by 3.2 percent, and 6.1 million mt produced by South Korea, falling by 0.6 percent - with all comparisons on year-on-year basis.

EU-27 countries produced 11.7 million mt of crude steel in July, down by 6.7 percent year on year. In the given period, Germany’s output was 3.0 million mt, down two percent year on year.

Turkey produced 2.7 million mt of crude steel in July, with a 20.7 percent decrease compared to the same month in the previous year. The CIS registered a crude steel output of 6.4 million mt, dropping by 29.1 percent on year-on-year basis, with Russia’s estimated output at 5.5 million mt, down 13.2 percent year on year.

In North America, in July, crude steel output totaled 9.6 million mt, falling by 5.4 percent, with the US producing 7.0 million mt, falling by 6.4 percent, both year on year. Crude steel output in South America in July amounted to 3.6 million mt, decreasing by 7.8 percent compared to the same month in the previous year, with Brazil’s output totaling 2.8 million mt, falling by 8.7 percent year on year.

In the given month, Africa produced 1.2 million mt of crude steel, down by 5.4 percent year on year. In the Middle East, crude steel output totaled 3.2 million mt, rising by 24.2 percent, with Iran’s estimated output at 2.0 million mt, increasing by 34.1 percent, both year on year.