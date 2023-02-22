World crude steel output down 3.3 percent in January

Wednesday, 22 February 2023 16:22:01 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Global crude steel production in January this year decreased by 3.3 percent year on year to 145.3 million mt, according to the World Steel Association (worldsteel).

In January, crude steel output in Asia amounted to 107.5 million mt, down 0.2 percent, with 79.5 million mt produced by China, up 2.3 percent, 7.2 million mt produced by Japan, decreasing by 6.9 percent, 10.9 million mt produced by India, decreasing by 0.2 percent, and 5.5 million mt produced by South Korea, falling by 9.8 percent - with all comparisons on year-on-year basis.

EU-27 countries produced 10.3 million mt of crude steel in January, down by 15.2 percent year on year. In the given period, Germany’s output was 2.9 million mt, down 10.2 percent year on year.

Turkey produced 2.6 million mt of crude steel in January, with a 17.6 percent decrease compared to the same month in the previous year. The CIS registered a crude steel output of 6.5 million mt, decreasing by 24.9 percent on year-on-year basis, with Russia’s estimated output at 5.8 million mt, down by 8.9 percent year on year.

In North America, in January, crude steel output totaled 9.1 million mt, falling by 5.6 percent, with the US producing 6.5 million mt, down by 6.8 percent, both year on year. Crude steel output in South America in January amounted to 3.6 million mt, decreasing by 0.6 percent compared to the same month in the previous year, with Brazil’s output totaling 2.8 million mt, falling by 4.9 percent year on year.

In the given month, Africa produced 1.2 million mt of crude steel, down by 4.9 percent year on year. In the Middle East, crude steel output totaled 3.8 million mt, rising by 19.7 percent, with Iran’s estimated output at 2.7 million mt, increasing by 27.7 percent, both year on year.