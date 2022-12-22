World crude steel output down 2.6 percent in November

Thursday, 22 December 2022 14:53:49 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Global crude steel production in November this year fell by 2.6 percent year on year to 139.1 million mt, according to the World Steel Association (worldsteel).

In the January-November period this year, global crude steel production decreased by 3.7 percent year on year to 1.69 billion mt.

In November, crude steel output in Asia amounted to 101.4 million mt, up by 2.7 percent, with China’s output at 74.5 million mt, up 7.3 percent, with 7.2 million mt produced by Japan, decreasing by 10.7 percent, 10.4 million mt produced by India, increasing by 5.7 percent, and 4.8 million mt produced by South Korea, falling by 18.1 percent - with all comparisons on year-on-year basis.

EU-27 countries produced 10.5 million mt of crude steel in November, down by 17.9 percent year on year. In the given period, Germany’s output was 2.8 million mt, down 17.9 percent year on year.

Turkey produced 2.4 million mt of crude steel in November, with a 30.7 percent decrease compared to the same month in the previous year. The CIS registered a crude steel output of 6.5 million mt, dropping by 24.6 percent on year-on-year basis, with Russia’s estimated output at 5.6 million mt, down 9.6 percent year on year.

In North America, in November, crude steel output totaled 8.9 million mt, falling by 6.3 percent, with the US producing 6.4 million mt, falling by 10.5 percent, both year on year. Crude steel output in South America in November amounted to 3.4 million mt, decreasing by 14.3 percent compared to the same month in the previous year, with Brazil’s output totaling 2.6 million mt, falling by 16.3 percent year on year.

In the given month, Africa produced 1.3 million mt of crude steel, down by 11.4 percent year on year. In the Middle East, crude steel output totaled 4 million mt, rising by 11.6 percent, with Iran’s output at 2.9 million mt, increasing by 3.9 percent, both year on year.