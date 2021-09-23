World crude steel output down 1.4 percent in August

Thursday, 23 September 2021 14:59:33 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Global crude steel production in August this year decreased by 1.4 percent year on year to 156.8 million mt, according to the World Steel Association (worldsteel).

In the January-August period this year, global crude steel production totaled 1.32 billion mt, up by 10.6 percent year on year.

In August, crude steel output in Asia amounted to 112.7 million mt, down 7.3 percent, with 83.2 million mt produced by China, down 13.2 percent, 7.9 million mt produced by Japan, increasing by 22.9 percent, 9.9 million mt produced by India, increasing by 8.2 percent, and 6.1 million mt produced by South Korea, rising by 6.2 percent - with all comparisons on year-on-year basis.

EU-27 countries produced 11.6 million mt of crude steel in August, up by 27.1 percent year on year. In the given period, Germany’s output was 3.0 million mt, up 6.7 percent year on year.

Turkey produced 3.5 million mt of crude steel in August, with a 7.1 percent increase compared to the same month in the previous year. The CIS registered a crude steel output of 8.8 million mt, increasing by 3.6 percent on year-on-year basis, with Russia’s estimated output at 6.3 million mt, up by 4.4 percent year on year.

In North America, in August, crude steel output totaled 10.2 million mt, rising by 24.4 percent, with the US producing 7.5 million mt, rising by 26.8 percent, both year on year. Crude steel output in South America in August amounted to 4.0 million mt, increasing by 17.2 percent compared to the same month in the previous year, with Brazil’s output totaling 3.1 million mt, rising by 14.1 percent year on year.

In the given month, Africa produced 1.3 million mt of crude steel, up by 38.2 percent year on year. In the Middle East, crude steel output totaled 3.6 million mt, rising by 10.9 percent, with Iran’s estimated output at 2.5 million mt, increasing by 8.7 percent, both year on year.