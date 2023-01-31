World crude steel output down 10.8 percent in December

Tuesday, 31 January 2023 15:10:55 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Global crude steel production in December last year fell by 10.8 percent year on year to 140.7 million mt, according to the World Steel Association (worldsteel).

In the full year, global crude steel production decreased by 4.3 percent year on year to 1.83 billion mt.

In December, crude steel output in Asia amounted to 104.9 million mt, down by 9.2 percent, with China’s output at 77.9 million mt, down 9.8 percent, with 10.6 million mt produced by India, increasing by 0.8 percent, 6.9 million mt produced by Japan, declining by 13.1 percent, and 5.2 million mt produced by South Korea, falling by 11.6 percent - with all comparisons on year-on-year basis.

EU-27 countries produced 9.2 million mt of crude steel in December, down by 16.7 percent year on year. In the given period, Germany’s output was 2.7 million mt, down 14.6 percent year on year.

Turkey produced 2.7 million mt of crude steel in December, with a 20.0 percent decrease compared to the same month in the previous year. The CIS registered a crude steel output of 6.2 million mt, dropping by 28.4 percent on year-on-year basis, with Russia’s estimated output at 5.5 million mt, down 11.3 percent year on year.

In North America, in December, crude steel output totaled 8.8 million mt, falling by 9.9 percent, with the US producing 6.5 million mt, falling by 8.3 percent, both year on year. Crude steel output in South America in December amounted to 3.3 million mt, decreasing by 3.8 percent compared to the same month in the previous year, with Brazil’s output totaling 2.5 million mt, falling by 5.2 percent year on year.

In the given month, Africa produced 1.1 million mt of crude steel, down by 8.9 percent year on year. In the Middle East, crude steel output totaled 3.7 million mt, rising by 0.4 percent, with Iran’s output at 2.7 million mt, increasing by 3.3 percent, both year on year.