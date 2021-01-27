World crude steel output down 0.9 percent in 2020, Turkey now leading steel producer in Europe

Wednesday, 27 January 2021 17:50:51 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Global crude steel production in 2020 decreased by 0.9 percent year on year to 1.86 billion metric tons, according to the World Steel Association (worldsteel).

In 2020, crude steel output in Asia amounted to 1.37 billion mt, rising by 1.5 percent, with 1.05 billion mt produced by China, up 5.2 percent, 83.2 million mt produced by Japan, decreasing by 16.2 percent, 99.6 million mt produced by India, decreasing by 10.6 percent, and 67.1 million mt produced by South Korea, falling by six percent - with all comparisons on year-on-year basis.

EU-28 countries produced 138.8 million mt of crude steel in 2020, down by 11.8 percent year on year. In the given period, Germany’s output was 35.7 million mt, falling by 10 percent year on year, Italy’s crude steel output was 20.2 million mt, down by 12.9 percent year on year, and France’s crude steel output amounted to 11.6 million mt, down by 19.8 percent year on year.

Turkey produced 35.8 million metric tons of crude steel in 2020, with a six percent increase from the previous year, leaving Germany behind and becoming Europe’s leading steel producer. The CIS registered a crude steel output of 101.75 million mt, increasing by 1.5 percent on year-on-year basis, with Russia producing 73.4 million mt, up by 2.6 percent, and Ukraine producing 20.61 million mt, declining by 1.1 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

In North America in 2020, crude steel output totaled 101.12 million mt, falling by 15.5 percent, with the US producing 72.69 million mt, falling by 17.2 percent, and Mexico producing 16.85 million mt, down by 8.3 percent, all on year-on-year basis. Crude steel output in South America in 2020 amounted to 38.15 million mt, decreasing by 8.4 percent from 2019, with Brazil's output totaling 30.97 million mt, declining by 4.9 percent year on year.