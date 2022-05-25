Workers’ union will vote fourth proposal from CSN

Wednesday, 25 May 2022 22:59:44 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian iron ore and steel producer CSN has submitted to the workers’ union its fourth proposal in the current round of negotiations.

The main item of the proposal is a 12 percent increase for salaries of up to BRL 5,000 ($1,033) and 10 percent for salaries exceeding this level.

An extra payment, equivalent to 1.9 times the current salary, will be paid to all workers, if the proposal is accepted. The proposal will be submitted to all workers in a secret voting process next 27 May

The company is under a partial strike by its workers, which have warned that a total strike could be declared, if a new proposal was not submitted, as previously reported by SteelOrbis.

USD = BRL 4.84 (May 25)