 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Downgrade...

Downgrade by Fitch speeds up sale of CSN

Friday, 06 February 2026 10:21:57 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

Fitch, the rating agency, lowered its assessment of the Brazilian steel producer CSN from “BB+” to “BB-,” a move that analysts attribute to the company's significant financial leverage.

Chief Executive Officer and controlling shareholder Benjamin Steinbruch recently announced an initiative to divest part or all the company’s steel operations to reduce the group’s financial leverage. The company’s net financial debt is currently estimated at $7.1 billion, representing 3.14 times its EBITDA.

Without mining activities, the group's financial leverage would reach 13.7 times EBITDA, highlighting the area's crucial role in generating cash.

No formal contracts have been signed with banks, but investment banks are reportedly competing to coordinate CSN's steel, iron ore mining, cement, and infrastructure sales.

Reports indicate that Steinbruch has set guidelines for the banks: beyond providing advisory services during the sale, they should also extend credit lines to CSN to offer short-term financial relief and improve liquidity.  


Tags: Brazil South America Steelmaking Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (CSN) 

Similar articles

CRC import price offers show small increase in Brazil

15 Jan | Flats and Slab

Ex-Brazil HRC prices decline in two weeks

18 Jun | Flats and Slab

Germany’s Klöckner to exit Brazilian steel market

17 Mar | Steel News

CSN buys Brazilian logistics operator

02 Jan | Steel News

Reference price for Brazilian slab exports declines again

25 Dec | Flats and Slab

Reference price increases for Brazilian slabs exports

02 Dec | Flats and Slab

Brazilian HDG export prices remain stable

24 Sep | Flats and Slab

CSN asks extension of deadline to meet environmental obligations

13 Sep | Steel News

Price declines in four weeks for Brazilian HDG exports

19 Aug | Flats and Slab

CRC import price offers decline in Brazil

14 Aug | Flats and Slab