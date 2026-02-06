Downgrade by Fitch speeds up sale of CSN

Fitch, the rating agency, lowered its assessment of the Brazilian steel producer CSN from “BB+” to “BB-,” a move that analysts attribute to the company's significant financial leverage.

Chief Executive Officer and controlling shareholder Benjamin Steinbruch recently announced an initiative to divest part or all the company’s steel operations to reduce the group’s financial leverage. The company’s net financial debt is currently estimated at $7.1 billion, representing 3.14 times its EBITDA.

Without mining activities, the group's financial leverage would reach 13.7 times EBITDA, highlighting the area's crucial role in generating cash.

No formal contracts have been signed with banks, but investment banks are reportedly competing to coordinate CSN's steel, iron ore mining, cement, and infrastructure sales.

Reports indicate that Steinbruch has set guidelines for the banks: beyond providing advisory services during the sale, they should also extend credit lines to CSN to offer short-term financial relief and improve liquidity.