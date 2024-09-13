CSN asks extension of deadline to meet environmental obligations

The term for adjustment of procedures (TAC) signed between the Brazilian steel and iron ore producer CSN and the state environment institute (INEA), was extended, by request of CSN.

The TAC was signed in 2018, reflecting complaints by the community of Volta Redonda, state of Rio de Janeiro, were the CSN plant is located.

The complaints refer to the volume of emissions, notably the “black dust” generated by the sintering lines of the plant, which is reportedly causing respiratory diseases and polluting the environment.

Earlier in July, the public attorney of Rio de Janeiro had ordered INEI to investigate the situation and to issue a report within 30 days.

In a statement, INEA declared that CSN has fulfilled 92 percent of its obligations related to the matter, as confirmed by independent auditory.

INEA added that fines to be paid by CSN will be destined to environmental actions in Volta Redonda.