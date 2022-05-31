﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Workers reject “final” proposal from CSN

Tuesday, 31 May 2022 23:32:16 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

In a voting process, the workers of the Brazilian iron ore and flats producer CSN and subsidiary galvanizing plant Galvasud have rejected, by 4,039 “no” and 2,385 “yes” votes, the latest proposal by the company in relation to the annual readjustment of salaries and benefits.

The fourth proposal submitted by CSN to the workers union was indicated by the company that it would be the final one, meaning that no further negotiations would be accepted.

The next steps for the process are uncertain, as a general strike could be declared, or the decision could be transferred to labor courts, where in most cases a readjustment based on inflation rates is adopted.

Alternatively, the union workers could convince the company to resume negotiations covering secondary items.


Tags: Brazil South America Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (CSN) 

Similar articles

25 May

Workers’ union will vote fourth proposal from CSN
19 May

CSN responds to “ultimatum” from union workers
11 May

Workers' union sends ultimatum to CSN
06 May

CSN posts higher net profit for the first quarter of 2022
02 May

Third proposal rejected, strike continues at CSN
25 Apr

Strike at Brazil’s CSN expected to end this week
21 Apr

Agreement not reached, strike continues at CSN
19 Apr

Strike at CSN expected to end today
12 Apr

Brazil’s CSN Mineração to benefit from high Fe content iron ore
11 Apr

CSN workers continue strike