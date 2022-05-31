Workers reject “final” proposal from CSN

Tuesday, 31 May 2022 23:32:16 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

In a voting process, the workers of the Brazilian iron ore and flats producer CSN and subsidiary galvanizing plant Galvasud have rejected, by 4,039 “no” and 2,385 “yes” votes, the latest proposal by the company in relation to the annual readjustment of salaries and benefits.

The fourth proposal submitted by CSN to the workers union was indicated by the company that it would be the final one, meaning that no further negotiations would be accepted.

The next steps for the process are uncertain, as a general strike could be declared, or the decision could be transferred to labor courts, where in most cases a readjustment based on inflation rates is adopted.

Alternatively, the union workers could convince the company to resume negotiations covering secondary items.