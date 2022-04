Tuesday, 05 April 2022 20:10:11 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Workers at CSN Mineração, the iron ore business of Brazilian steelmaker Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (CSN), went on a strike late last week, according to media reports.

Workers at CSN Mineração’s Casa de Pedra iron ore mine, located in the city of Congonhas, Minas Gerais state, demand better pay, including a wage readjustment and a higher bonus scheme, known as share in profits and results.

CSN Mineração’s Casa de Pedra mine has an iron ore output capacity of 30 million mt/year.