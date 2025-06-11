 |  Login 
Wire rod exports from Brazil increase in May

Wednesday, 11 June 2025 17:38:50 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

Wire rod exports from Brazil reached 20,500 mt in May, against 17,000 mt in April, according to foreign trade authority, SECEX.

The exports of May were destined to the US (8,800 mt at $665/mt), to Thailand (6,300 mt at $375/mt), to South American countries (3,600 mt at $577/mt), and to Canada (1,800 mt at $857/mt), all FOB conditions.

The exporters were ArcelorMittal (18,900 mt at $576/mt) and Gerdau (1,600 mt at $608/mt).

Meanwhile, Brazil imported 20,200 mt of wire rod in May against 14,500 mt in April.

The origins of the imports were China (14,100 mt at $506/mt), Egypt (5,700 mt at $600/mt), and Germany (400 mt at $950/mt).


