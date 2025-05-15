Wire rod exports from Brazil decline sharply in April

Wire rod exports from Brazil reached 17,000 mt in April against 34,200 mt in March, according to the foreign trade authority, SECEX.

The exports of April were destined to the US (8,800 mt at $755/mt), to South American countries (8,100 mt at $633/mt), and to Luxembourg (100 mt at $515/mt), all FOB conditions.

The exporters were ArcelorMittal (11,500 mt at $733/mt) and Gerdau (5,500 mt at $617/mt).

Meanwhile, Brazil imported in April 14,500 mt of wire rod, against 30,900 mt March.

The origins of the imports were China (8,500 mt at $502/mt), Egypt (5,200 mt at $596/mt), Japan (500 mt at $1,172/mt), and Germany (300 mt at $906/mt).