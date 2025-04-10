Wire rod exports from Brazil increase in March

Wire rod exports from Brazil reached 34,200 mt in March, against 19,400 mt in February, according to foreign trade authority, SECEX.

The exports of March were destined to South American countries (22,800 mt at $649/mt), the US (7,900 mt at $754/mt), the Dominican Republic (2,500 mt at $565/mt), and Puerto Rico (1,000 mt) all FOB conditions.

The exporters were ArcelorMittal (29,300 mt at $681/mt) and Gerdau (4,900 mt at $591/mt) at $637/mt).

Meanwhile, Brazil imported in March 30,900 mt of wire rod against 10,900 mt in February.

The origins of the imports were Egypt (16,200 mt at $578/mt), China (13,800 mt at $489/mt), and Germany (900 mt at $893/mt).