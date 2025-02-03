 |  Login 
Whitehaven Coal reports higher coal sales and production in Q2 FY 2024-25

Monday, 03 February 2025 15:31:28 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Australia-based miner Whitehaven Coal Limited has announced its operational results for the second quarter of the financial year 2024-25 ended on December.

In the given quarter, the company has reported 9.68 million mt of coal production, remaining stable compared to the previous quarter, bringing the coal production amount in the first half of financial year 2024-25 to 19.36 million mt, up 87.0 percent on year. The company’s coal sales in the given quarter totaled 8.67 million mt, up 23.0 percent quarter on quarter, while the coal sales in the first half were reported at 15.75 million mt, up 88.0 percent year on year.

The company kept its coal production guidance in the financial year 2024-25 at the range of 35.0-39.5 million mt and coal sales guidance at the range of 28.0-31.5 million mt.

Whitehaven CEO Paul Flynn has stated that, “Production and sales volumes are tracking very well, including record sales volumes from Daunia in the December quarter. We are on track to deliver firmly in the upper half of FY25 production and sales guidance, and at the low end of our full year cost guidance range. We are continuing to reshape our Queensland business for long-term success, with good progress being made to deliver productivity gains and cost improvements”. Flynn expects to receive $1.08 billion from the sale of Blackwater mine in the third quarter of the current financial year, further strengthening the balance sheet of the company.


