Australia’s Whitehaven Coal posts lower coal output and higher sales in Q1 FY 2025-26

Australia-based miner Whitehaven Coal Limited has announced its operational results for the first quarter of 2025-26 ended on September 30.

In the first quarter, the company’s coal production totaled 9.04 million mt, down by 14.5 percent, while its coal sales amounted to 7.48 million mt, increasing by 0.6 percent, both year on year.

According to the statements, Indian metallurgical coal demand from Australia continued to be disrupted by discounted Chinese steel exports. However, China’s efforts to curb steel production and tackle oversupply are supporting early signs of a recovery in metallurgical coal prices and improved sentiment. In this period of softer pricing, demand for Whitehaven’s coal products continues to be strong. Whitehaven remains focused on margin optimization, cost management, and prudent allocation of capital.

The expected structural shortfall in global metallurgical coal production combined with increased seaborne demand from India, is anticipated to drive higher metallurgical coal prices over the long-term. Whitehaven’s metallurgical coal portfolio is expected to benefit from these supply constrained market dynamics.

The company’s coal production guidance for the financial year 2025-26 is at the range of 37.0-41.0 million mt and its coal sales guidance at the range of 29.5-33.0 million mt.