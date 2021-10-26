Vietnam’s steel output, sales and exports rise in January-September

Tuesday, 26 October 2021 12:28:14 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the Vietnam Steel Association (VSA), in September this year steel production in Vietnam totaled 2.4 million mt, decreasing by 3.97 percent compared to the previous month and stable compared to September 2020, while steel product sales in the country in the same month increased by 7.4 percent compared to August and rose by 4.1 percent year on year to 2.2 million mt.

In the January-September period this year, steel production in Vietnam increased by 34.1 percent year on year to 24.8 million mt, while steel sales in the country rose by 32.5 percent year on year to 22.0 million mt. Export shipments amounted to 5.7 million mt in the first nine months of the year, rising by 78.1 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.

The country’s crude steel production in the first nine months this year reached 17.79 million mt, up by 24.0 percent year on year.