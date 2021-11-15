Vietnam’s steel output, sales and exports rise in January-October

Monday, 15 November 2021 14:45:08 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the Vietnam Steel Association (VSA), in October this year steel production in Vietnam totaled 2.87 million mt, increasing by 19.3 percent compared to the previous month and by 14.0 percent compared to October 2020, while steel product sales in the country in the same month increased by 20.5 percent compared to September and rose by 36.4 percent year on year to 2.67 million mt.

In the January-October period this year, steel production in Vietnam increased by 22.9 percent year on year to 27.7 million mt, while steel sales in the country rose by 21.8 percent year on year to 24.6 million mt. Export shipments amounted to 6.4 million mt in the first 10 months of the year, rising by 77.5 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.

The country’s crude steel production in the first 10 months this year reached 19.68 million mt, up by 22.0 percent year on year.