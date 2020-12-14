Vietnam’s steel imports rise in Nov from Oct, scrap imports decline

Monday, 14 December 2020 12:06:37 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In November this year, Vietnam’s steel imports amounted to 1.04 million mt, up 13.5 percent compared to October, while its scrap imports decreased by 1.9 percent month on month to 587,526 mt, according to the data published by Vietnam’s General Department of Customs.

In the January-November period this year, Vietnam’s steel imports dropped by 7.8 percent year on year to 12.32 million mt, while its scrap import shipments amounted to 5.47 million mt in the given period, rising by 7.3 percent year on year.

Vietnam’s main scrap import sources

Country November (mt) Y-o-y change (%) January-November (mt) Y-o-y change (%) Japan 354,566 91.6 3,052,416 57.8 US 75,141 23.5 838,265 -30.8 Hong Kong 45,877 79.1 403,210 19.1

Vietnam’s main steel import sources