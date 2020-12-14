﻿
English
Vietnam’s steel imports rise in Nov from Oct, scrap imports decline

Monday, 14 December 2020 12:06:37 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In November this year, Vietnam’s steel imports amounted to 1.04 million mt, up 13.5 percent compared to October, while its scrap imports decreased by 1.9 percent month on month to 587,526 mt, according to the data published by Vietnam’s General Department of Customs.

In the January-November period this year, Vietnam’s steel imports dropped by 7.8 percent year on year to 12.32 million mt, while its scrap import shipments amounted to 5.47 million mt in the given period, rising by 7.3 percent year on year.

Vietnam’s main scrap import sources

Country

November (mt)

Y-o-y change (%)

January-November (mt)

Y-o-y change (%)

Japan

354,566

91.6

3,052,416

57.8

US

75,141

23.5

838,265

-30.8

Hong Kong

45,877

79.1

403,210

19.1

 Vietnam’s main steel import sources

Country

November (mt)

Y-o-y change (%)

January-November (mt)

Y-o-y change (%)

India

169,619

-53.8

2,371,888

25.6

Japan

190,414

19.9

2,359,845

25.7

South Korea

147,148

20.3

1,649,483

3.5

China

354,919

33.5

3,342,917

-31.6

Taiwan

121,148

60.8

1,453,928

1.2

Russia

21,389

-23

447,160

33.7

Tags: scrap  raw mat  Viet Nam  imp/exp statistics  Southeast Asia


