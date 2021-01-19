Vietnam’s Hoa Phat’s steel pipe sales expected to increase in 2021

Tuesday, 19 January 2021 15:41:12 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Vietnam-based leading steel pipe manufacturer Hoa Phat Steel Pipe Company Ltd. has announced that it sold 820,000 mt of steel pipes in 2020, up 10 percent, while its export volume amounted to 21,000 mt in the same period, increasing by 12 percent, both year on year. It exported products to the US, Canada, Australia, Mexico and Southeast Asia in the given year. The company holds the leading position in Vietnam with its 31.7 percent market share, while in 2021 it aims to achieve a sales volume of 920,000 mt, increasing by 12 percent compared to 2020.

In the southern region of Vietnam, Hoa Phat’s steel pipe output recorded a remarkable growth of 15 percent and in the northern region it increased by 11 percent, both year on year. Meanwhile, in the central region of the country, the company’s steel pipe output decreased slightly due to the impacts of floods and the coronavirus pandemic.

In December last year, the company’s steel pipe sales exceeded 90,000 mt, rising by 44 percent compared to the same month of 2019. The company’s steel pipe output increased by 59 percent year on year both in the southern and northern regions of the country. In the central region, Hoa Phat’s steel pipe output rose by 31 percent year on year.

According to the Vietnam Steel Association, the fluctuations in the global hot rolled coil market caused a shortage of hot rolled coil supply and increased the input costs of cold rolled coil, galvanized steel and steel pipe producers. However, with the hot rolled coil produced at Hoa Phat Dung Quat Iron and Steel Complex, Hoa Phat Steel Pipe achieved an impressive output, especially in the fourth quarter of last year.

In 2020, the company’s large steel pipe product lines producing superior quality and a wide range of products replaced imported products. The products preferred by customers include large round pipe with diameter 273 mm and 323.8 mm, square pipe of 200 mm x 200 mm and 250 mm x 250 mm, rectangular pipe of 200 mm x 300 mm.

With a nationwide plant capacity of one million mt per year, Hoa Phat Steel Pipe is the largest steel pipe producer in Vietnam.