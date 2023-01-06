﻿
Vehicle production in Mexico grows 4.4 percent in December

Friday, 06 January 2023 20:45:20 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Vehicle production in Mexico in December 2022 increased 4.4 percent, year-over-year, to 239,536 units. It is the eighth consecutive increase, according to data published today Friday by the national statistics office Inegi.

In all of 2022, production totaled 3.31 million units, 9.2 percent more than 2021. Although it is the highest production compared to 2021 (3.03 million) and 2020 (3.04 million), it is 13.2 percent lower than 2019 (pre-pandemic), 15.6 percent less than that of 2018 and 15.9 percent below the historical record production of 2019 when 3.93 million vehicles were manufactured in Mexico.

In the month, 243,344 units were exported, 7.0 percent more, year-over-year. This reflects that the Mexican automotive industry sold a surplus of past production, because December production was 239,536, that is, 3,808 units less than exports.

The export volume throughout the year was 2.86 million vehicles, 5.5 percent more than in 2021. This volume is below the annual average exports of 3.36 million units for the 2017-2019 period.


