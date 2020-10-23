﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Vehicle output and sales in China expected to fall by four percent in 2020

Friday, 23 October 2020 12:20:36 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Chen Shihua, vice secretary of the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), has forecast that vehicle output and sales in China in 2020 will likely decrease by around four percent year on year.

In the January-September period this year, production and sales of automotive vehicles in China totaled 16.957 million units and 17.116 million units, down 6.7 percent and 6.9 percent year on year, according to CAAM. This means that output and sales will gradually rebound in October-December, thereby reducing the decrease rate for the full year to four percent.

However, vehicle output and sales in 2021 will likely increase slightly due to the expected economic growth.


Tags: Far East  China  automotive  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

21  Oct

NBS: New house prices in first-tier Chinese cities up 0.4% in Sept
16  Oct

CAAM: Vehicles sales of major Chinese automakers down 24% in Oct 1-10
14  Oct

CAAM: China's auto vehicle sales up 17.4 percent in Sept from Aug
09  Oct

Heavy truck sales in China up 63 percent in September
25  Sep

Auto sales in China up in Sept 1-20 month on month, down year on year