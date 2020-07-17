﻿
Vallourec Star requests US AD investigation on seamless pipe imports

Friday, 17 July 2020 17:51:27 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to a notice published in the US Federal Register on July 14, Houston, Texas-based seamless pipe manufacturer Vallourec Star, LP has requested the United States International Trade Commission (ITC) to initiate an antidumping investigation on imports of seamless carbon and alloy steel standard line and pressure pipe into the US from the Czech Republic, South Korea, Russia, and Ukraine. The company has also petitioned the ITC seeking an imposition of countervailing duty on the imports of the given products from Russia and South Korea.

The given products currently fall under HS codes 7304.19.10, 7304.19.50, 7304.31.60, 7304.39.00, 7304.51.50, 7304.59.60 and 7304.59.80. The US Department of Commerce is expected to decide whether it will initiate the antidumping and/or countervailing duty investigations or not in 20 days.


