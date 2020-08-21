Vale's iron ore exports down 9.5 percent in H1

Friday, 21 August 2020 17:43:33 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In June this year, Brazilian miner Vale's iron ore export volume totaled 24.53 million mt, up 27 percent compared to May and decreasing by 0.4 percent compared to May 2019, according to Brazil's National Union of the Industry of Extraction of Iron and Base Metals (Sinferbase). In the first half of the current year, Vale's iron ore exports fell by 9.5 percent year on year to 114.52 million metric tons.

Meanwhile, in June this year Vale's iron ore sales in its domestic market amounted to 1.14 million mt, declining by 3.5 percent year on year and up by 19.9 percent month on month. In the first six months of the year, Vale's iron ore sales in its domestic market totaled 7.23 million mt, decreasing by 7.2 percent as compared with the same period last year.