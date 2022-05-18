﻿
English
Vale's iron ore exports down 23.1 percent in January-March

Wednesday, 18 May 2022 12:05:38 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In March this year, Brazilian miner Vale's iron ore export volume totaled 15.41 million mt, up 5.2 percent compared to February and decreasing by 18.5 percent compared to March 2021, according to Brazil’s National Union of the Industry of Extraction of Iron and Base Metals (Sinferbase). In the January-March period of the current year, Vale's iron ore exports decreased by 23.1 percent year on year to 45.93 million mt.

Meanwhile, in March this year Vale’s iron ore sales in its domestic market amounted to 2.10 million mt, increasing by 34.3 percent year on year and up by 22.7 percent month on month. In the January-March period of this year, Vale's iron ore sales in its domestic market totaled 5.38 million mt, increasing by 23.8 percent as compared with the same period last year.


