Vale's iron ore exports down 17.3 percent in Jan-Aug

Thursday, 13 October 2022 15:08:03 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In August this year, Brazilian miner Vale’s iron ore export volume totaled 23.99 million mt, rising by 7.8 percent compared to July and decreasing by 14.6 percent compared to August 2021, according to Brazil’s National Union of the Industry of Extraction of Iron and Base Metals (Sinferbase). In the first eight months of the current year, Vale’s iron ore exports decreased by 17.3 percent year on year to 147.14 million mt.

Meanwhile, in August this year Vale’s iron ore sales in its domestic market amounted to 1.89 million mt, moving up by 19.6 percent year on year and by two percent month on month. In the January-August period of this year, Vale’s iron ore sales in its domestic market totaled 15.41 million mt, increasing by 71.2 percent as compared with the same period last year.