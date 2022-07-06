﻿
Vale's iron ore exports down 20.4 percent in January-May

Wednesday, 06 July 2022 12:19:25 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In May this year, Brazilian miner Vale's iron ore export volume totaled 18.48 million mt, rising by 10.2 percent compared to April and decreasing by 17.3 percent compared to May 2021, according to Brazil’s National Union of the Industry of Extraction of Iron and Base Metals (Sinferbase). In the January-May period of the current year, Vale's iron ore exports decreased by 20.4 percent year on year to 81 million mt.

Meanwhile, in May this year Vale’s iron ore sales in its domestic market amounted to 2.05 million mt, moving up by 88.8 percent year on year and declining by 0.9 percent month on month. In the January-May period of this year, Vale’s iron ore sales in its domestic market totaled 9.50 million mt, increasing by 36.4 percent as compared with the same period last year.


